Europe launches a high-tech satellite to hasten severe weather alerts.

The first of a 4 billion euro ($4 billion) family of satellites that will be used to provide earlier warning of the catastrophic weather that has been wreaking havoc on the world this year has been unveiled by Europe.

The MTG-I1 satellite will be deployed before the end of this year on an Ariane 5 rocket and will provide sharper eyes in orbit across Europe and Africa as the culmination of 12 years of development for the European Space Agency and 30-nation EUMETSAT.

The 3.8-ton spacecraft will begin transmitting photographs the following year, and by 2030, two MTG-S ‘sounding’ satellites and three further MTG-I imaging satellites will be in geostationary orbit alongside it.

It is hoped that forecasters will gain valuable time in predicting impending storms and floods that could result in fatalities.

Additionally, scanning the atmosphere will provide them a more accurate image of the current weather to input into their computer models.

To compute the initial (weather) state is now a very difficult task, according to Herve Roquet, deputy head of research at Meteo France.

The initiative draws attention to a race to address weather disruptions that are made worse by global warming and are predicted to cost $100 billion globally in 2021 alone.