Exceptional sleeping skills win girl over $6,000; Read on…

Nothing beats doing what you enjoy. It’s much more enjoyable when you are compensated for it. Now suppose you’re at work doing something you enjoy, but you’re not working. Confused? Triparna Chakraborty, 26, of Kolkata, got her way to her desired dream job and received a whopping Rs 5 lakh ($6,273) for her remarkable sleeping talents.

Chakraborty filled out an application to participate in the Wakefit.co internship programme. Wakefit.co is a direct-to-consumer sleep solution provider. Triparna, a native of Howrah, won the tournament. She slept for nine hours uninterrupted for 100 days, beating out four other participants to win the sleep-off. She gave her followers a brief explanation of her pre-sleep routine, outlining some simple habits they could adopt to get a good night’s sleep.

In an interview with India Today, Triparna said, ‘For me, it was about the right person at the right place and right time,’ adding, ‘I was elated to have been one among the 5.5 lakh applicants. As the ‘First Sleep Champion of India,’ Triparna emphasised the importance of sleep for everyone who works hard in life.

The candidates were observed for factors such as sleep duration, awake time, light sleep, and deep sleep in order to calculate their sleep efficiency score. The goal of the 100-day campaign is to increase awareness about the significance of proper sleep. Applications for Season 3 of Wakefit are currently being taken, with the winner receiving a cheque for Rs 10 Lakh ($12,547) for sleeping for nine hours straight for 100 nights.