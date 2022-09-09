FIFA World Cup 2022: Air carrier opens shuttle flights’ bookings

Riyadh: National air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has opened reservations for Match Day Shuttle round flights. This Match Day Shuttle round flights will operate between Saudi Arabia and Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Football fans can now reserve their round trips to Doha with Saudia starting November 20 through the international airports in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Passengers must have a World Cup ticket. They must also apply for the Hayya fan card before reserving through the airline’s website. The Hayya card allows football fans to enter Qatar as well as the stadium, and provides free access to public transport.

Checked baggage is not permitted for Match Day Shuttle flights bookings. Passengers will be allowed to carry only carry-on bags.