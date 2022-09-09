FIFA World Cup 2022: Air India announces 20 new flights

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India announced that it will operate special flights during the FIFA World Cup 2022. The World Cup football will be held in Qatar in November and December 2022.

The air carrier will operate 20 new flights per week to Qatar from Indian cities. The flights will begin operation from October 30. Air India will connect Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai with Doha. 13 flights per week will operate from Mumbai, 4 from Hyderabad, and 3 from Chennai. These flights will be in addition to the existing daily flights to Doha from Delhi.