FIFA World Cup 2022: Gulf country launches multi-entry visa

Muscat: Oman has decided to give multi-entry visa for football fans attending FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar. Oman will grant free 60-day multi-entry visa to Oman. The country will operate 24 daily Match Day Shuttle Flights to Qatar during21 November to 3 December 2022.

Earlier UAE announced that it will grant multiple entry tourist visa for Hayya cardholders. People who registered for Qatar’s Hayya fan card will be able to apply for multiple-entry visas. The Hayya card is mandatory for ticket holders going to the Qatar World Cup in November and December. All Hayya cardholders can enter and stay in the UAE for 90 days from the date of visa issuance. The visa can be extended for an additional 90 days. Hayya cardholders will be given a reduced one-time visa fee of AED 100.