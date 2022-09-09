Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar. Sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of the US dollar supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 79.66 against the dollar. During trading, it then touched 79.61, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee rose by 26 paise to close at a week’s high of 79.69 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.72% to 108.92. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,913.09 crore.