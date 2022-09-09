Freight loading by Indian Railways touches record high

New Delhi: Freight loading by the Indian Railways registered a new record. In August, the national transporter carried 119.32 MT load. This is a new record for the Indian Railways. The national transporter said that the incremental loading in the month of August has been 8.69 MT. It reported a growth of 7.86% when compared to August 2021.

With this, Indian Railways has had 24 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading. It has also achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 MT in coal, followed by 0.71 MT in fertilizer, 0.68 MT in balance other goods, and 0.62 MT containers. The transporter also loaded 2206 rakes of automobile. It was 1,314 rakes during the same period of last year. The growth was at 68%.

The total freight loading from April 1, 2022, to August 31, has been 620.87 MT as against 562.75 MT achieved in 2021-22. The growth is at 10.32%.

The freight NTKMs (Net tonne kilometers) has increased from 63 billion in August 2021 to 73 billion in August 2022 registering a growth of 16%. The cumulative NTKMs in the first five months have also grown by 18.29%.