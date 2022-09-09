Here ends the Elizabethan age; Son Charles is now King

The Second Elizabethan Age came to an end on Thursday afternoon when Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning and most enduring queen in British history, passed away at Balmoral, her private Scottish estate, at the age of 96. Her elder son, Prince Charles, is now the monarch of the United Kingdom, and his wife, Camilla is the queen consort. Elizabeth II held the title of the world’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades.

‘The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow’, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

King Charles said in a statement, ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world’.

Elizabeth II had been in good health for most of her life. She was adored, respected and held in high regard. However, a few months after her husband, Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, her health began to worsen.

The late queen’s reign was distinguished by a strong feeling of duty to the people of Britain. She was regarded as the epitome of Britishness and a sturdy pillar of British life. Most people’s life around here had her as a constant presence. The world will miss her as well.