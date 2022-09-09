How unforeseen events led to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation at age 25 in 1952

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday at the age of 96.

After her father, King George VI, passed away in 1953, she ascended to the throne, and ever since then, she has had a significant impact on both British history and, in many respects, global history.

However, there were many unforeseen events and surprises along her ascension path.

King George VI was the second in line for the throne after his elder brother King Edward VIII back in the 1930s. However, Edward decided to abdicate the throne according to rules and protocols of the royal family as he wanted to marry twice-divorced Wallis Spencer, who was socially and politically unacceptable as a prospective British queen – in 1936.

King George VI’s reign was not easy because he had to lead the nation through the Second World War and a lot of political controversies in the UK.

In 1952, following a protracted battle with lung cancer and other ailments, he passed away from coronary thrombosis.

Elizabeth, who was 25 years old at that time, was visiting Kenya along her husband Prince Philip.

‘It was not until early in the afternoon that Philip got the news (by telephone from a local newspaper) that changed their lives. He sent an equerry to call London for confirmation, then gently led his wife down to the river’s edge and told her that her father was dead. The Queen returned to the lodge on her husband’s arm, shaken but in full command of herself,’ the TIME reported.