In the habitable zone around a faint red dwarf star, rocky Earth-like exoplanets have been found.

The second most Earth-like exoplanet ever discovered may be a pair of Earth-sized rocky planets that circle a weak red dwarf star in the habitable zone.

The planets have the names LP 890-9b, which was previously found but little is known about it, and LP 890-9c, also called SPECULOOS-2c.

Beyond its size and the eight days it needs to orbit its star, LP 890-9, also known as SPECULOOS 2, very little is known about SPECULOOS-2c

Amaury Triaud and his colleagues at the University of Birmingham in the UK were the first to notice it, and they believe that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may be able to answer more questions about the object’s atmosphere and the materials that make it up.

This could indicate whether or not the planet can sustain life. The lack of extreme cold or heat implies that the location is in a region known as the habitable zone, where liquid water may be found on the surface.

The discovery of these planets, especially the inner one, and additional observations with JWST may help us understand what makes a planet habitable, according to Beth Biller from the University of Edinburgh in the UK.

She claims that the planet’s potential habitability is hindered by its larger-than-Earth size and greater proximity to its host star, which would indicate a higher amount of intense radiation.