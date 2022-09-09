Indian Railways announces 4 special local trains: List

Mumbai: The Western Railway has decided to operate 4 pairs of extra special local trains. These trains will be operate four in the intervening night of September 9th/ 10th between Churchagte and Virar. The decision was taken to clear the heavy rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganpati immersion.

Ganesh festival celebrations that started on August 31 will end today on September 9 with visarjan. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Indian Railways is running over 200 special trains for the convenience of the devotees.

The authority also informed that on Friday, September 9, all UP fast trains which run during the peak period i.e. from 17.00 hrs to 20.30 hrs towards Churchgate, will be provided halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road. Normally, during evening peak hours, these services do not halt between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.