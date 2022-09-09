Indian Railways cancels 250 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 254 trains. The national transporter informed that185 trains scheduled to depart on September 9 were fully cancelled while 69 trains were partially cancelled. These trains were cancelled due to technical and operational-related works.
List of trains cancelled on September 9 (Friday):
00113 , 01158 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03591 , 03592 , 04141 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05809 , 05810 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12469 , 12492 , 12706 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14503 , 14609 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 18529 , 18530 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37819 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452
Also Read: Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates
How to check if your train is cancelled:
Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey
Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
Click on Cancelled Trains option
Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
Post Your Comments