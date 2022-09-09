Indian Railways cancels 250 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled 254 trains. The national transporter informed that185 trains scheduled to depart on September 9 were fully cancelled while 69 trains were partially cancelled. These trains were cancelled due to technical and operational-related works.

List of trains cancelled on September 9 (Friday):

00113 , 01158 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03051 , 03052 , 03591 , 03592 , 04141 , 04601 , 04602 , 04615 , 04616 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05809 , 05810 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12347 , 12348 , 12469 , 12492 , 12706 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13045 , 13046 , 14033 , 14034 , 14503 , 14609 , 14610 , 15777 , 15778 , 18529 , 18530 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33657 , 33658 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36845 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36852 , 36853 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37784 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37815 , 37819 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37848 , 37849 , 37853 , 52540 , 52541 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement