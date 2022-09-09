Indian traffic regulations that are less widely known; Read on…

The death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident has ignited a discussion about road safety. Here are some lesser-known traffic laws in India that not many people are aware of.

Seatbelts

Seatbelts are required for all passengers in a car, contrary to common assumption. Seatbelts are required for both front and back seat passengers, and if they are not worn, the authorities can levy a $12 fine.

Helmet storage properly

Drivers and passengers must correctly strap their helmets in order to avoid fines if they just wear one. If the helmet is not correctly secured, a fine may be given, and the licence may be suspended for three months.

Penalties for a faulty horn

According to the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, if a vehicle’s horn is not operating correctly, the police can impose a $1.25 fine.

Two-wheeler overloading

The amount of chemicals that can be transported on a two-wheeler differs from state to state in India. However, if the requirements are not followed, the authorities may levy a fine. Overloading passengers will also result in a $12 penalty per additional passenger.

Penalties for police officers

According to Indian law, if a law enforcement official is caught disobeying a traffic rule, the punishment is quadrupled. The action was made to guarantee more responsibility on the part of the police and other authorities.