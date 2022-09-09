Malegaon Additional Collector’s murder; 3 sentenced to life prison

On Thursday, the Additional Sessions Judge in Malegaon, Maharashtra, sentenced three accused to life in prison for the murder of Yashwant Sonawane, an Additional Collector in that city. The court found the accused guilty of Yashwant Sonawane’s murder and burning to death. The accused were identified as Rajendra, Macchindra Piraji Suradkar, and Ajay Magan Sonawane.

For exposing a PDS diversion racket that was illegal, the collector at the time was burned alive. In response to a request from the Maharashtra government and later notification from the Government of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on April 8, 2011, and assumed control of the investigation.

Twelve accused were named in a previous complaint filed at Manmad Police Station in Nashik. On the Manmad – Nandgaon Road in Nashik, it was stated that Popat Dattu Shinde was operating a dhaba at Jondhalwadi Shivalaya, Taluka Nandgaon.