Man arrested in UP for duping Rs 1.84 crore in crypto fraud

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Cyber Crime division announced that it has detained one person in connection with a Rs 1.84 crore cryptocurrency fraud. Officers from the Noida Cyber Crime police station arrested the suspect from Mumbai for allegedly defrauding a businessman from Meerut under the pretence of making a bitcoin investment.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly defrauded people across the nation out of millions of rupees under the pretext of bitcoin trading.

According to officials, there have been several instances of people being cheated across the nation under the pretext of online cryptocurrency trading through fake websites. According to the police, Yogendra Kumar Chaudhary, who is based in Meerut, said in his FIR that he was scammed of 1.84 crore under the pretense of large gains from cryptocurrency trading.

‘During the investigation, the money was found to have been transacted into 19 bank accounts and one payment aggregator. After analysing the data, the role of Bhuleshwarnath Mishra (59) came to light and he was arrested,’ the police said. ‘The suspect lives in Hiranandani Heritage in Kandiwali East, Mumbai. He informed the investigation team that he worked on commission for a Singapore-based foreigner who claimed to be a crypto trading advisor,’ the police added.