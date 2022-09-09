Members of the British royal family always carry a black dress while travelling. Check out why

The custom of royal mourning has been brought back to our attention by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. All members of the royal family must always carry a black dress while travelling, appropriate for a funeral, since there is etiquette for everything and dress codes that apply to everyone.

If you’ve seen any of the biopics about the monarch, you might be aware that Queen Elizabeth II didn’t had a black dress with her when she learned of her father’s passing in 1952.

She was travelling to Kenya at the time with Prince Philip. On the flight return to London, she needed to arrange a black costume. Post which, the queen made it a rule to always carry a black dress while travelling.

For millennia, European royal tradition has included mourning garb. However, it peaked in the 19th century when Queen Victoria gave up wearing colourful apparel and started wearing all black as an outward expression of her grief following the passing of her devoted husband.

The following are additional royal dress guidelines for women:

Cannot wear black outfits outside of funerals

Cannot wear revealing cuts

Big no to bare knees

No heavy makeup

UK’s longest-serving monarch breathed her last on Thursday afternoon at her home in Balmoral. She was 96. She died peacefully at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.