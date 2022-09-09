Motorola launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, and a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, Motorola launched new entry-level smartphone named ‘Moto E22s’. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Moto E22s is priced at EUR 159.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700). It is launched in 2 colours- Arctic Blue and Eco Black. It will be launched in Indian markets in coming weeks.

Also Read: Oppo launches Oppo A57e in India: Price and specifications

The new smartphone runs on Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The handset equips a dual rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.