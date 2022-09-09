NASA issues a warning to China as it plans to use the same lunar landing sites as the US.

According to the Daily Mail, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has criticised China for not being ‘open and upfront’ about its lunar expedition. This comes following reports that suggested China and the United States would share landing sites on the moon. The US-based space agency was concerned about locations on the south pole of the moon.

According to NASA, overlap in prospective landing regions is to be expected because other countries have scientific interests similar to NASA’s in the lunar South Pole.

13 prospective landing locations on Moon have recently been found by NASA for the Artemis 3 crewed mission, which is slated to launch in 2025. The landing sites were marked as NASA plans to land on the Moon’s surface for the time in a half-century.

NASA intends to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon in the ensuing decades with the Artemis missions.

It will be the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972 if everything goes according to plan and Artemis 3 is a success.

Meanwhile, concerns were raised when a Chinese journal article showed 10 spots on possible lunar landing sites for Chang’e-7 and picked three sites near the Moon’s south pole that were overlapping with the NASA’s.

A report by Daily Mail mentioned that both Artemis 3 and Chang’e-7 marked sites near Shackleton, Haworth and Nobile craters as potential landing zones.

The article was authored by Chang’e-4 lunar mission commander Zhang He and others.