Neeraj Chopra makes history in the Diamond League 2022 by becoming the first Indian to win a trophy.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic gold medalist, made history on Thursday when he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals championship in this location.

Chopra started out with a foul but quickly moved up the leaderboard with a throw of 88.44m, which was his fourth career best and ultimately the winning throw. His subsequent four throws covered 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m, and 83.60m.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, an Olympic silver medalist, came in second with a best throw of 86.94 metres, which he recorded on his fourth attempt. With a best of 83.73m, German athlete Julian Weber finished third.

The 24-year-old Indian superstar is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion. He had completed all of these in just 13 months. On August 7 of the previous year, he had won the Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Six times this season, he has produced throws of 88 metres or longer, demonstrating his consistency. He set a new national record this year, clearing 89.94 metres.

Chopra concluded his international season with a performance that changed the course of history. The Diamond League Finals can be considered as the most prestigious competition outside of Olympics and World Championships.