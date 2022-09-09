New trailer for ‘Vikram Vedha’! The high-octane action drama starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is intriguing.

The eagerly anticipated ‘Vikram Vedha’ trailer starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is officially out.

The suspenseful trailer opens with a battle between Hrithik as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, with Vijay Raaz’s narration and high-pitched music playing in the background to heighten the drama of the story.

The multi-starrer, which is being billed as the largest release of the holiday season, will come out on September 30.

The two-minute clip gives us a glimpse into the worlds of violent thug Vedha and police officer Vikram. The action-packed and aesthetically pleasing trailer, which was written and directed by Pushkar & Gayatri, has gun fights, car chases, killing, and much more.

The film is based on the original Tamil version directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, which features Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati.

The trailer takes us inside Vikram and Vedha’s private lives and shows us how the plot is about good vs evil in addition to mind-blowing stunts and combat scenes.