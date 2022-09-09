No Passport to travel & No Licence to Drive; Unusual facts about Britain’s new monarch!

London: The United Kingdom’s future monarch will travel without a passport and drive without a licence, possess all of England’s mute swans, and may maintain a custom of celebrating his birthday twice a year. Here is a collection of interesting facts about Britain’s next king.

No driver’s licence or passport;

King Charles III will go abroad without a passport since, unlike other members of the royal family, the document will be issued in his name. Every document will now include the following preamble: ‘In the name of His Majesty, His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary’. For the same reason, the king will be the only person in Britain who can drive without a licence.

Two birthdays;

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had two birthdays: her actual birthday on April 21, which was held privately, and an official public celebration on the second Tuesday in June, when the weather is more conducive to outdoor parades. Charles’ birthday is on November 14, the first day of winter, thus he will most likely celebrate a ‘formal birthday’ in a warmer month.

Trooping the Colour is a public event that stretches back more than 250 years and comprises more than 1,400 troops, 200 horses, and 400 musicians in a military precision show. The Royal Air Force closes the ceremony with a fly-past as members of the royal family look on from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in central London.

There is no voting;

The British monarch does not vote and is not eligible to run for office. As the head of state, he or she must maintain absolute neutrality in political matters. They participate in the official beginning of legislative sessions, approve legislation from parliament, and meet with the prime minister on a weekly basis.

Sturgeon, swans, and dolphins;

The British king does not merely govern over people. Unmarked mute swans in open waterways across England and Wales have been considered the monarch’s property since the 12th century. Every year, the royal rights are exercised on portions of the River Thames where swans are counted in a ritual that has now evolved into a conservation strategy. Sturgeon, dolphins, and whales In British seas are likewise subject to the royal prerogative.

Official poet;

Every ten years, Britain selects a poet laureate to write poetry for the king. The honorary position comes with a butt of sherry (720 bottles). The custom dates back to the 17th century. Carol Ann Duffy was the first woman nominated for poet laureate when she was selected in 2009. She wrote poetry for Prince William’s wedding in 2011, the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 2013, and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.

The Royal Warrant;

The warrant is a wonderful honour and a sales boost for merchants that frequently serve the king with products and services. Companies who have been granted the warrant are permitted to use the royal arms on their products. Among the corporations possessing a royal warrant are Burberry, Cadbury, Jaguar Cars, Land Rover, Samsung, and Waitrose supermarkets.