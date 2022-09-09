Notes, coins, stamps, and more set to change after the Queen’s death!

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, bank notes, coins, stamps, and other national symbols will undergo changes in the coming years. According to reports, the Bank of England will gradually replace all banknotes and coins with Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait with new ones bearing King Charles III’s image.

According to the Guardian, there are 4.5 billion sterling banknotes in circulation, worth £80 billion (over $92 billion), and the replacement process will take approximately two years. Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, but it wasn’t until 1960 that her image appeared on £1 notes. Current notes will be legal tender until the changes are implemented.

‘The Queen’s iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do as the first monarch to appear on Bank of England banknotes. Current banknotes bearing Her Majesty The Queen’s image will remain legal tender ‘, the Bank of England announced on Thursday.

‘Following the period of mourning, a further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made’. Other Commonwealth realms formally governed by the British monarchy and using Elizabeth II’s portrait on their currency are expected to implement similar changes. The Queen’s head appears on some $20 Canadian banknotes, coins in New Zealand, and currency issued by the Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean.

The new portrait

After taking the throne, King Charles III is expected to sit for a new portrait. Before publishing it, the Royal Mint, which is in charge of manufacturing and issuing the UK’s coins, will send recommendations to the Chancellor and seek royal approval. The King will be depicted on new notes facing the left, as royal tradition dictates that monarchs are depicted on coins facing the opposite way as their predecessor.

The anthem

Britain’s national anthem will also change to ‘God Save the King’ from ‘God Save the Queen’. However, because it has been sung since 1952, it may take some time for people to get used to it. It is also the national anthem of New Zealand and the royal anthem of Australia and Canada.

Passport

British passports are also likely to change in wording, with the inside cover reading ‘Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State Requests and requires in the Name of Her Majesty…’ Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand passports are also issued in the name of the Crown.