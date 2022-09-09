Phone tapping case; Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain, ex-Mumbai top cop named in ED chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a charge sheet against former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with illegal phone tapping and spying on stock exchange employees, two days after the former NSE chief Ravi Narain was taken into custody.

Sanjay Pandey’s company, iSec Services Pvt Ltd, is also named in the charge sheet, which was filed to the official courtroom in Delhi, as an accused party in this case. Also placed in judicial prison until September 21 was Ravi Narain. Based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Probe, the ED launched a money laundering investigation.

In this case, the probe agency had registered a case against New Delhi-based iSEC Services Private Limited Ltd, its then officials and directors, including Santosh Pandey, Anand Narayan, Armaan Pandey, Manish Mittal, Naman Chaturvedi (then Sr Information Security Analyst), including former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, along with NSE’s former chiefs Ravi Narain, Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi (then Executive Vice President), Mahesh Haldipur (then Head Premises) and unknown others.

The case was filed in response to a referral from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on allegations of illegal telephone tapping of NSE workers from 2009 to 2017 by the business’s top management acting in concert with the accused private entity.