Sonali Phogat death case; Goa govt begins demolition of Curlie’s restaurant

According to an official, the Goa government started demolishing the controversial restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa on Friday morning because it had violated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and was linked to the death of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat.

The restaurant ‘Curlies,’ which is situated on Goa’s renowned Anjuna beach, made headlines recently after Phogat was found partying there just before she died. Its owner Edwin Nunes was one of five people arrested in connection with the death of Phogat, he was later given bail.

‘The demolition squad of the district administration along with Anjuna police personnel arrived at the beach around 7.30 am to demolish the restaurant that was built in ‘no development zone’ in violation of the CRZ norms,’ the official said.

When the owner of the restaurant was unable to get any relief from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the 2016 demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, action was taken against the business (GCZMA).

On September 6, the matter was heard by the NGT bench, which was presided over by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel. The bench had confirmed the GCZMA’s decision to dismiss the restaurant management’s petition.