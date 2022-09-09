The cast of ‘Rings of Power’ condemns racial threats with a forceful statement: We refuse to tolerate it

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast members have united in their condemnation of recent racial threats that some of the actors have received.

Racist responses to the show’s cast members of colour were harshly condemned in a message posted on its Twitter page. The group noted that despite the criticism, author JRRR Tolkien had produced a ‘multi-cultural’ world where people of many racial and ethnic backgrounds could work together for the common good.

‘We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis,’ the statement read. ‘We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it.’

‘By definition, the world JRR Tolkien built is multicultural. a society in which free individuals of all races and cultures work cooperatively to subdue the forces of evil. No universe, including ours, a fictional world, or Middle-earth, has ever been entirely white,’ the sentence included.

The show’s cast is multi-cultural and made its Amazon Prime Video debut earlier this month. According to a source, certain Amazon reviews were suspended after concerns from viewers regarding the show’s varied ensemble.

Reviews apparently lasted 72 hours in order to verify the veracity of each critical evaluation.