The US Justice Department accused Google of paying huge sums of money each year to remain top search engine.

According to the US Justice Department, Google illegally pays billions of dollars each year to maintain its position as the leading search engine.

Attorney for the Department of Justice Kenneth Dintzer described the payments as ‘enormous quantities’ and listed the telecom goliaths and firms receiving them as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Dintzer stated to Judge Amit Mehta at a hearing in Washington, which served as the case’s first significant confrontation, that ‘Google invests billions in defaults, knowing people won’t change them.’

Because defaults are so important, they are purchasing default exclusivity, he continued.

Google’s contracts are the foundation of the DOJ’s historic antitrust action, which claims the corporation has attempted to maintain its online search monopoly in violation of antitrust laws.

The DOJ emphasised that Google controls both the most popular mobile operating system and the second-most popular browser, and that having up-to-date information on user search requests is essential for a search engine to succeed.

During his presentation, DOJ’s Dintzer concentrated on the inner workings of Google’s search engine, pointing out how its default contracts have encircled potential competitors.

Allowing it to prevent rivals from gaining the scale that would be needed to challenge its search engine, Google’s contracts make it the ‘gateway’ by which most people find websites on the internet, according to Dintzer.