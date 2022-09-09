TMC, BJP fight after Suvendu Adhikari shows black flags at rally in Hooghly

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Bengal Assembly, was met with black flag protests on Thursday while speaking at a rally in the Hooghly district’s Tarakeswar. After that, there was a fight between the supporters of the BJP and TMC, and both sides hurling stones at one another.

At least 10 persons were injured during the fight, and three of them were sent to Tarakeshwar Gramin Hospital for care. Seven patients were given first aid care and then released. Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader, was allegedly flashed black flags by TMC men when he went to Tarakeswar to speak at a political gathering.

According to a police official, several people waved black flags at the protest, which caused the saffron party members to charge the agitators, PTI reported.