TVS Motors launched 2022 Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the 2022 Apache RTR 160 and Apache RTR 180 in the Indian market. 2022 Apache RTR 160 is offered in 3 variants- Drum, Disc and Disc BT at prices of Rs 1.18 lakh, Rs 1.21 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh, respectively. Apache RTR 180 is available in a single variant – Disc BT – at a price of Rs 1.31 lakh (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in 5 colours: Gloss Black, Pearl White, Racing Red, Matte Blue and T-Grey. 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 comes in 2 colours- Gloss Black and Pearl White.

Also Read: Motorola launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

2022 Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled petrol engine. The engine delivers top power of 15.8 bhp at 8750 rpm and peak torque of 13.85 Nm at 7000 rpm. 2022 Apache RTR 180 has a 177.4 cc air-cooled petrol engine. This engine delivers 16.8 bhp at 9000 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. Both the engines are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Both the bikes features all-new LED headlamp, LED tail-lamp cluster, Dual-channel ABS, Slipper Clutch, Bluetooth enabled fully digital instrument cluster and SmartXonnect technology with Voice Assist. Both the bikes equips 3 Ride modes namely Rain, Urban and Sport.