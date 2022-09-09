Who will take over Queen Elizabeth II’s personal fortune? Read on…

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday (September 8) at the age of 96 at her castle in Scotland, Balmoral Castle. Aside from the crown, King Charles III will inherit the private riches of Queen Elizabeth II without having to pay inheritance tax. During her 70 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II amassed almost $500 million in personal assets. Notably, British monarchs are exempt from disclosing their personal finances. However, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2022, the Queen is worth £370 million ($426 million), an increase of £5 million from the previous year.

A large portion of the Queen’s personal fortune will pass to the King in its entirety, free of inheritance tax. The Crown Estate grounds and the Royal Collection of art and jewellery, as well as official homes and the Royal Archives, are held in trust by the monarchy and will only transfer to Charles in trust. Similarly, the Crown Jewels, which are valued at least £3 billion, only belonged to the queen symbolically and are immediately transmitted to her successor. The Queen’s own fortune will be added to King Charles III’s. According to celebritynetworth.com, his net worth is believed to be about $100 million.

According to the Sunday Times, Elizabeth’s late husband, Prince Philip, left an inheritance worth £10 million, which included a 3,000-piece art collection. According to reports, most of it was distributed to relatives and friends. King Charles III inherits the Duchy of Lancaster, a private estate comprising commercial, agricultural, and residential properties possessed by monarchs since the Middle Ages, on one side. He will, however, lose the Duchy of Cornwall, another private estate in southwest England. It will be given to Prince William, Charles’ eldest son and now heir to the throne.

Importantly, the monarch has the right to spend his or her income, which is mostly used to fulfill governmental expenses. It had a net profit of £24.0 million in the fiscal year 2021-22. According to Forbes, the monarchy’s real estate assets total nearly $28 billion as of 2021, including The Crown Estate ($19.5 billion), Buckingham Palace ($4.9 billion), The Duchy of Cornwall ($1.3 billion), The Duchy of Lancaster ($748 million), Kensington Palace ($630 million), and The Crown Estate of Scotland ($592 million).

Grants and earnings will be given to King;

King Charles II will receive the yearly Sovereign Grant from the UK Treasury, which is fixed at 15% of Crown Estate profits. The Sovereign Grant covers the expenditures of the monarch’s and other senior members of the royal family’s official activities, as well as the salaries of their employees and the upkeep of royal residences. It was set at £86.3 million in 2021-22, which equates to £1.29 per inhabitant in the UK, and includes funds for the refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.