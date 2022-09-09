World’s first 3-D printed, single-piece rocket engine is patented by an Indian startup.

Agnikul Cosmos, an Indian startup in the space industry, claimed that the Indian government has granted them a patent for having created and 3-D printed a unique rocket engine.

The ‘Agnilet’ engine, which was successfully tested in early 2021, is regarded as the first single-piece 3-D printed rocket engine in the world.

Unlike conventional rocket engines, which are made up of hundreds of parts, Agnikul claims that their engine has only one piece of hardware and no built parts.

Elaborating on their achievement, Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder & CEO, of Agnikul said, ‘Rocket engines usually have thousands of parts in them – starting from injectors that inject fuel into the engine, to the cooling channels that cool the engine, to the igniter that is necessary to ignite the propellants. Designing Agnilet as a single piece of hardware has not been an easy ride, but our team has proved it to be otherwise’.

He also thanked their mentors from the aerospace industry, academia and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).