Zac Efron admits that while preparing for Baywatch, he experienced ‘severe depression.’

Hollywood actor Zac Efron admitted that his ‘Baywatch’ physique was unsustainable and that he experienced ‘severe sadness’ throughout his preparation for the film.

In a 2017 interview with Men’s Health Magazine, the 34-year-old actor said that he is no longer concerned with maintaining the physique he had for the ‘Baywatch’ filming in 2017.

‘That ‘Baywatch’ look, I don`t know if that`s really attainable. There`s just too little water in the skin,’ he told the outlet.

‘Like, it’s fake, it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So, I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, two to three per cent body fat.’

Efron revealed to Men’s Health that while undergoing the demanding training needed for ‘Baywatch,’ he experienced ‘severe sadness’ and felt exhausted.

After the 2020 epidemic, the actor believed he was prepared to change how he approached exercise. He continued in the magazine’s October 2022 cover story, ‘I started to get sleeplessness.’

‘I experienced some serious depression for a while. That encounter left me feeling exhausted in some way. I had a pretty difficult time refocusing. In the end, they blamed it on using diuretics for a very long time, which caused something to go wrong.’

The ‘High School Musical’ performer made considerable dietary and sleeping changes. Zac Efron has reportedly become a vegan for around two years, according to his Netflix show ‘Down to Earth,’ which he co-hosts with fitness instructor Darin Olien.