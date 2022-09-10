Apple launches AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Details

Mumbai: US based electronics brand, Apple launched its second-generation AirPods Pro, or the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 19,850). In India, it is priced at Rs. 26,900. It will be available for orders Apple’s online store starting September 9 and customers can purchase them from September 23.

Also Read: Nokia launches eco-friendly handset: Details inside

The new earphones offer support for Dolby Atmos and Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking. They are claimed to offer up to double the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) functionality. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The device offer up to 6 hours of listening time.