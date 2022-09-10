King Charles promises to serve the country with devotion, respect, and love ahead of  the coronation

British King Charles paid a moving homage to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first speech to the nation before his coronation, and he promised to lead the country with ‘loyalty, respect, and love.’

Charles spoke of the nation’s 96-year-old monarch, who passed away on Thursday at her residence in Scotland, saying that her passing had caused ‘deep pain’ and a ‘feeling of loss, beyond measure.’

Her death, which led to him becoming king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms, including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, was ‘the moment I’ve been dreading’, Charles earlier told Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charles delivered his speech from Buckingham Palace with a picture of Queen Elizabeth next to him. He added, ‘Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing,’

I reaffirm my commitment to serving you all for the rest of my life.

The 73-year-old Charles pondered on his mother’s decision to devote her life to serving her people, which she made when she was 21 years old, in his broadcast address, and promised to imitate it ‘for the remaining time God provides me.’

Charles hasn’t yet been formally proclaimed king, even though the Act of Settlement 1701 declares that he already is.