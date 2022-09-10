Sony launches Xperia 5 IV: Details inside

Mumbai: Japanese technology brand, Sony launched Xperia 5 IV. The new smartphone is priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 83,700) in Europe. In UK, the phone has been priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 87,600), and in the US, it comes with a price tag of $999.99 (roughly Rs. 79,600).

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a triple rear camera setup and a 12-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, A-GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with adaptive charging support.