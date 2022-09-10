UN head calls for assistance for Pakistan, which has been affected by flooding

After a two-day trip to raise awareness of the disaster, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited several flood-ravaged areas of Pakistan on Saturday and demanded increased financial assistance from the international community.

More than 1,391 people have died in floods brought on by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern Himalayas, which also destroyed residences, roads, railway tracks, bridges, animals, and crops.

The government of Pakistan places the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and Guterres has attributed the flooding to global warming.

‘Pakistan is the example today; wherever you live, it may be your country tomorrow. Given that this is a global crisis, a worldwide response is necessary,’ in a press conference following his visit, Guterres made a statement.

Thousands of people have been evicted from their homes, and vast portions of the nation are still under water. According to the administration, almost 33 million people’s lives have been affected.