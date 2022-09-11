Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold future settled Rs 165 higher at Rs 50,521 per 10 gm, ending its three weeks losing streak.

In the international market, price of spot gold closed Friday with a gain of nearly 0.50% at $1717.10.

The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,900 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 51,150. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,400 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,710.