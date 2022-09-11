Powerful earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby: A powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 magnitude on the Richter Sclae struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres and its epicenter was about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu.

One person was killed in the earthquake. The earthquake also caused power outrages, landslides and damaged several buildings. USGS had issued a Tsunami warning and it was later removed it.

Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.