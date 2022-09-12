Hubble Telescope’s latest discoveries may aid in comprehending the universe’s origins.

Researchers are currently focusing on the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, to unlock more of the universe’s mysteries because the early universe is such a hot topic.

Its composition is said to be identical to that of the Milky Way, making it ideal for a comparison study to comprehend the origin of our universe.

According to Live Science, the Hubble Space Telescope discovered several young stars in the centre of the enormous star cluster NGC 346. The researchers came to the conclusion that fresh star formation is fairly comparable to the development of celestial bodies in the Milky Way.

The conclusion was supported by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

The outer arm of the spiral was discovered to be the ideal location for star formation, and the newly produced or relatively young stars were discovered to be spiralling in the galaxy’s centre.

The observations made from NGC 346 are now being used in research on the Milky Way and can reveal a lot about the state of the universe two to three billion years ago.