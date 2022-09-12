Indian Railways cancels 277 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has fully cancelled 201 trains and partially cancelled 76 trains. These trains scheduled to depart today were cancelled due to operational and maintenance works on tracks. The national transporter also informed that 18 trains were rescheduled and 48 trains were diverted today.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Amritsar, Roha, Chiplun, Pathankot, Shamli, Gonda, Varanasi and others.

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement