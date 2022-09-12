Indian researchers reveal the secret process underlying cell transition

The process causing transitions in cell membranes has been clarified by an experiment designed by scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Several biological processes, including cell division, cell movement, nutrition transfer inside cells, and viral infections all depend on the transition.

Numerous processes in cellular biology and engineering are governed by modifications in the geometry and topology of self-assembled membranes. The study team has studied colloidal membranes, which are layers of aligned, rod-like particles that are only a few micrometres thick.

These membranes offer a more manageable system to investigate since they share many of the same characteristics as cell membranes, which are fluidic sheets in which each component is free to diffuse rather than plastic sheets in which all the molecules are fixed.

According to a study that appeared in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the experiment provides three-dimensional information about the process by which membranes change their topological shape in real-time.

The team intends to advance the research and gain a better understanding of how other tiny alterations in the membrane’s constituent parts impact its large-scale characteristics.