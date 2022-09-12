DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security forces gun down a terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

Sep 12, 2022, 05:16 pm IST

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.  A security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher for third day in a row 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists there. The  terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 12, 2022, 05:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button