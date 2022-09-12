Security forces gun down a terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.