Security forces gun down a terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Heff Shirmal area in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A security personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.
#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/C7MzMR3029
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 12, 2022
