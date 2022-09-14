Chinese star dropped by high-end companies for hiring sex workers

Following the actor’s arrest for hiring sex workers, numerous international companies, including Prada and Remy Martin, severed their relations with the Chinese superstar Li Yifeng.

Li joins a long list of musicians who have recently run into legal issues as China’s government tightens down on the entertainment sector and intensifies its efforts to control what it terms ‘chaotic fan culture’ and superstar excess.

Li, 35, was reportedly recently arrested and accused by Beijing police with ‘soliciting prostitution on many occasions’ and had purportedly confessed, according to state media.

Global and regional firms, such as the upscale clothing company Prada, the wristwatch Panerai, and the French cognac manufacturer Remy Martin, released statements on Sunday informing the public that they had fired Li as their brand ambassador due to the incident.

With more than 60 million followers on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, the actor who portrayed revolutionary leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 biopic to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party is incredibly well-liked.

He was just last month displaying Prada’s fall 2022 line on the Beijing catwalk.

China’s biggest celebrities, including singer Kris Wu, who was detained in August on suspicion of rape, have fallen victim to a slew of scandals in recent months.