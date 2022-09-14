IAF contingent returns home from Australia following ‘Exercise Pitch Black’

Four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter planes and two C-17 Globemaster strategic heavy lifters from the Indian Air Force participated successfully in ‘Exercise Pitch Black’ at Darwin, Australia, and then flew back home.

The three-week exercise, which the Royal Australian Air Force hosted, had participation from air forces from 17 different countries and 2500 troops. The participating forces engaged in a variety of multi-aircraft combat simulations both during the day and at night that simulated intricate aerial situations involving massive formations.

The activity gave the participants a chance to exchange ideas and stories about their experiences. The gathering saw a cooperative spirit that has improved mutual understanding of one another’s capabilities and a sense of camaraderie that will result in long-lasting links between the participating nations.