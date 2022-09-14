Whistleblower: India and China have agents working for Twitter

Twitter intentionally let India and China recruit their agents to their workforce, according to Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, a whistleblower who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in the United States. According to the AP, Zatko, a former security head at Twitter, said that the firm employed at least one agent from China’s intelligence service and charged it with granting other countries access to its customers’ data.

Zatko has been quite outspoken about Twitter’s inadequate cyber defence, and he said that the firm is now ‘susceptible to exploitation by youths, criminals, and spies’ as a result of the lack of security attention. As he began his sworn testimony, Zatko stated, ‘I am here today because Twitter leadership is misrepresenting the public, politicians, regulators, and even its own board of directors’.

‘Unsurprisingly, they can’t safeguard since they don’t know what data they have, where it is stored, or where it comes from. If there aren’t any locks, it doesn’t matter who has the keys,’ he said. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, can benefit greatly from Zatko’s testimony after he withdrew from a proposed $44 billion purchase of Twitter on the grounds that the social media site had a large number of phoney users.

Despite Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, chief judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, ruling that all new evidence from Zatko’s testimony will be admitted, the trial between Musk and Twitter will start on October 17. Twitter is seeking compensation since the agreement fell through. In a formal response, Twitter refuted all claims made by Zatko and asserted that their recruiting procedure is ‘independent of any external influence’ and that data protection is given special consideration.