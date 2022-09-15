Chicago trial convicts R Kelly of ‘child pornography and sexual abuse of minors’!

The New York Times reported that a jury in a Chicago court convicted disgraced singer-songwriter R Kelly guilty on six charges, including three counts of child pornography. According to the article, the jury determined that he had abused his goddaughter, Jane, in a video that he had taken of himself doing it.

The 2008 trial’s initial evidence came from a sex tape that featured Kelly and ‘Jane’. R Kelly and Jane, though, have both disputed that they were the people in the video. He was accused of ‘fixing’ the trial, which includes paying off witnesses or intimidating and threatening them, in the most recent trial. The jury, however, did not hold him responsible for them. But now, ‘Jane,’ a 37-year-old witness, has confirmed that it is her and Kelly in the footage.

The allegations of sexual assault against the 55-year-old R&B musician, who was already carrying out a 30-year prison term following a federal trial held in New York in 2021, date back several years. His first union was against the law since it involved the singer and actress Aaliyah, who was underage. Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was just 15 years old. He is now being held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center. His sentence will likely be extended by further years.

R Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has a ‘dark’ and ‘secret’ side that the public seldom ever sees, according to earlier statements made by the prosecution. R. Kelly, who was born on January 8, 1967, in Chicago’s South Side, Illinois, was the subject of the Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’. The television show won praise from critics. Soon later, in 2019, he was accused of serious criminal sexual assault, which resulted in his conviction.