Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive trend in the Indian equity market supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 79.53 against the US dollar, then touched 79.47, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency.

Also Read: August sees widening of India’s trade deficit

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 109.72. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets, as they offloaded shares worth Rs1,397.51 crore.