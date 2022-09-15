Russian president Vladimir Putin survives ‘murder attempt’: Report

According to media sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly escaped an assassination attempt while in a fake motorcade to his official home. Putin was reportedly riding in his limousine when there was a ‘loud bang’ from the left front wheel of the vehicle, followed by a lot of smoke, according to The Mirror, a UK newspaper. Putin was immediately transported to safety by his personal security personnel after he managed to escape unharmed.

It is unknown exactly when the event occurred, but rumours indicate that it happened this week during the Russia-Ukraine war. On Wednesday, news of his murder was announced on the General GVR Telegram channel. It claimed that several arrests had been made from Putin’s security forces, as some of the 69-year-old leader’s bodyguards had apparently disappeared amid rumours that top-secret information about his whereabouts had leaked. Putin reportedly was travelling in the third armoured vehicle out of the five that were being utilised as a ruse.

An update on the channel, as reported by the outlet, stated that the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance on the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, and that the second escort car drove around without stopping (due to the) sudden obstacle, as well as during the detour of the obstacle.

According to SVR General, Putin’s automobile managed to leave the assault scene and get home safely to his house ‘despite the challenges with control’. The body of a guy who was operating the ambulance was later discovered, blocking the first vehicle from the procession, according to SVR General.

The station said that the information about the attack was ‘classified,’ but it made no mention of the specifics of the alleged attempt on Putin’s life. Not for the first time, someone has attempted to kill Putin. The Russian president acknowledged publicly in 2017 that he had escaped at least five attempted murders.