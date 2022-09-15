Ukraine prioritises air defence systems, says Zelenskiy

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, president of Ukraine, stated on Thursday that air defence systems were a priority for his nation as it works to defend its cities and towns against Russian attacks.

At a joint press conference in Kyiv with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskiy added that Ukraine has not yet heard back favourably from Israel regarding the potential sale of aerial defence systems.

Zelenskiy claimed that Ukraine had yet to get the air defence systems that Germany and the United States had earlier agreed to send.