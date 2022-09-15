Wildfire in southwest part of France

FranceAuthorities in the area stated on Thursday that a wildfire that has been burning in southwest France since Monday and consumed more than 3,700 hectares of land in the wine-growing Medoc region has been contained.

‘There has been no advancement in the fire. There were no new fires. There are no more evacs,’ in the morning report on the situation, the prefect’s office said that almost 1,000 firefighters had been battling the flames all night.

More than 1,800 people had to be evacuated earlier this week due to the fire, which damaged four homes and many other structures.

Like the rest of Europe, France has had to deal with the summer’s heatwaves and drought, which have led to numerous wildfires across the continent.