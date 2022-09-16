The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be made into a film.

The highly-publicized defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is being turned into a movie. The movie, titled ‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,’ will make its debut on the free Tubi streaming platform.

According to Variety, the movie stars Mark Hapka (Parallels, Days of Our Lives) as Depp and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) as Heard.

In addition to Hapka and Davis, Melissa Marty from ‘Station 19’ will play Camille Vasquez, Depp’s attorney, and Mary Carrig from ‘Law & Order True Crime’ will play Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s attorney.

The two-month defamation trial that ended on June 1 will be dramatised in ‘Hot Take,’ which follows through the turbulent relationship between Depp and Heard both inside and outside of the courtroom.

The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp by making references to domestic violence allegations against him in the trial. The jury also held Depp liable for a defamatory statement made about Heard by his lawyer.

Tubi’s chief content officer, Adam Lewinson, said in a statement that the movie was rushed into production by MarVista and Tubi to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer.